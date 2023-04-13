WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC State Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist in a homicide investigation after a Duplin County man was found dead in his home on Wednesday.

Officials with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to 231 John Rich Rd. in Warsaw on Wednesday at 8:32 p.m. They found Wilbert Bryant, 68, dead in his home. Investigators said they were unsure of the cause of death until an autopsy was performed.

The Warsaw Police Department and deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded.