NC SBI charges suspect in 24-year-old murder

The Williamston Police Department is asking for the public's help to solve a breaking-or-entering and larceny that happened on August 29 at a local business.

Police said at 8:00 a.m. on August 29, officers responded to a reported breaking-or-entering and larceny at Sweetwater Creek Seeds, located at 154 Factory Street.

At the scene, officers were informed that overnight, someone had broken into the building and stolen approximately $10,000.00 worth of property, along with a truck and trailer.

Investigators found the truck later that day, abandoned in Beaufort County.

Police said the owner of Sweetwater Creek Seeds is offering a $1,000, in addition to a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Williamston Police at 252-792-2124, or call Martin County Crime Stoppers at 252-792-8800.