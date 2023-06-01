WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Washington Police Department responded to a report about an armed robbery on May 9.

The Speedway on 5th Street and the H&K Mart on Carolina Avenue were held by a weapon and robbed by a man and a woman.

After an investigation, the police determined that Milaya Bailey and Timothy Pope were suspects. Bailey was arrested by the Greenville Police Department this past weekend. The Washington Police Department and the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Pope on June 1.

The US Marshal Service’s were previously looking for Pope due to him violating probation, including sex offender.

Pope has been charged with Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon. He was previously charged in Beaufort County with Assault on a Female and in Pitt County for Fail to Notify change of Address//Sex Offender, Hit and run serious injury struck a cyclist, Possession of marijuana, RDO, Speeding Probation Violation. He has also failed to appeared in court 5 times in different counties.

Pope is being held under a $789,000 secured bond.