NC sheriff: 9-year-old in critical condition after shooting

PEMBROKE, N.C. (AP) — A 9-year-old girl was critically injured after being shot in southeastern North Carolina along with her mother, authorities said Sunday.

Robeson County sheriff’s deputies responding Saturday night to a report of two people being shot while traveling in a vehicle in Pembroke found the mother and child with gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

The child’s medical condition was listed as critical after being taken to an unnamed medical center, the sheriff’s office said in a news release it posted online. Her mother was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

​Investigators were conducting interviews and have persons of interest in the case, the sheriff’s office said.