RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Taking a seat in the courtroom Thursday afternoon was State Auditor Beth Wood who pleaded guilty to a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run related to a December 2022 crash.

On Thursday afternoon, it was also decided that Wood will pay $11,000 in restitution which has been done. Wake County’s District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told Judge Louis Myer she was “satisfied” with that amount. In addition, Wood paid a $300 court fine.

Freeman previously told CBS 17 that leaving the scene, property damage and an infraction for unsafe movement were also among Wood’s charges from that night.

A CBS 17 crew in the courtroom saw Wood enter and sit alongside her attorney Roger Smith as they both waited to be called by Judge Louis Myer.

The plea, restitution and appearance come after months of coverage related to that December incident. A video taken by a bystander showed the moments after the hit-and-run, a billboard called for her resignation and CBS 17’s Hayley Fixler spoke with the State Auditor 1-on-1 to hear an apology from Wood.

Below is the statement Wood made in court: