JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run incident that happened on Monday in Jacksonville.

Trooper Leomar Ceballos-Peralta reports the incident happened around 4:48 p.m. Two vehicles were traveling north on US Hwy. 17 between Old Maplehurst Road and Canady Road. A red dump truck sideswiped a silver Volkswagen Golf, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn into the grass median.

The driver of the Golf suffered minor injuries and was transported to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune. The driver of the dump truck fled the scene in the vehicle. It was last seen traveling US Hwy. 17 North towards Canady Road.

It was unclear if the dump truck traveled onto the bypass or turned at the intersection. Witnesses stated seeing “Dirt Gravel Mulch” on the rear of the truck, and that it may have been an international model.

Anyone who may have seen the incident and/or may have information is asked to contact the NC State Highway Patrol.