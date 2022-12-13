RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man arrested in connection to a sexual assault at NC State University on Dec. 7 has been charged in a sexual battery that happened Monday night, according to N.C State Police Chief Dan House.

Hasan Abdullah Faheemud-Deen, 21, of Raleigh, was arrested and charged Tuesday with first-degree kidnapping, breaking and/or entering, second-degree force sex offense, assault on a female, second-degree trespass, and interfering with emergency communication related to the Dec. 7 incident, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS 17 News.

The warrant stated that Faheemud-Deen sexually assaulted the victim.

Faheemud-Deen was charged with sexual battery and second-degree trespass in connection to Monday’s incident.

CBS 17 previously reported that shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 7, a sexual battery was reported to N.C. State University police at the Wolf Village Apartments in Arctic Hall.

According to another arrest warrant, Faheemud-Deen was charged Tuesday with four counts of communicating threats. The warrant states that he told four law enforcement officers that when he gets out “he’s going to kill everyone.”

Faheemud-Deen was being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $508,000 secured bond.

This sexual assault is one of three sexual incidents that have been reported on the university’s campus in the past 10 days.

Monday’s sexual battery was in the Wolf Village parking lot Monday night. N.C. State police said Faheemud-Deen was a person of interest in this case as well.

House said on Tuesday that he wasn’t sure if the charges for the most recent incident had been filed yet.