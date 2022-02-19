NC State student dies after shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State University student died after a shooting near a Raleigh Food Lion along Western Boulevard Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. at 3950 Western Blvd. near Method Road, which is near the N.C. State campus, according to Raleigh police.

When Raleigh police arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. N.C. State Police later said the victim was a student, who later died.

The suspect fled north on Method Road in a white vehicle, N.C. State police said.

The suspect was described as a man in his late 20s or older, with a medium build and short hair, according to campus police. The man was also wearing a white shirt.

“At this time, there is no ongoing threat to campus,” N.C. State police said late Friday night.

Employees at a nearby business reported hearing up to four gunshots, police said.

The shooting happened a couple of doors down from Food Lion near a laundromat, police said.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

