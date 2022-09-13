JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman accused of distributing illegal drugs following the execution of a search warrant in the Whittier community of Jackson County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Belinda Smiddy Byrd Webb was arrested and charged with multiple charges related to the distribution of illegal drugs on Friday.

Webb, a subject in an ongoing criminal investigation involving the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, has been previously identified by deputies as a distributor of drugs.

JCSO Deputies and NCSBI Agents served a search warrant in the 50 block of Celestial Drive Whittier on Friday, and discovered illegal substances, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and crack cocaine.



Webb is currently held on a $365,000 bond at Jackson County Detention Center.