NC woman faces charges in fatal Savannah crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash on Dean Forest Road killed a 21-year-old Savannah man Wednesday night, police say.

A North Carolina woman is now facing charges.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 9 p.m., 38-year-old Laura Davis, of Gandy, North Carolina, was traveling south on Dean Forest Road with a 1-year-old passenger.

Near Old Louisville Road, her SUV entered the northbound lanes and hit a pickup truck driven by Jacob Wheeler.

Wheeler died as a result of his injuries.

#SPDtraffic All lanes of Dean Forest near Old Louisville Road are currently closed for a two vehicle crash with serious injuries. Closure estimate could be several hours. TIU is on scene. Please seek an alternate route. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) June 24, 2021

SPD says the 1-year-old was not injured in the crash, but Davis was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Once released from the hospital, Davis will be booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.

The crash remains under investigation by SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit.