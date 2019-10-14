Live Now
NCSHP investigating fatal hit-and-run in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC (WNCT) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday in Duplin County.

State Highway Patrol officials said at 2:50 a.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on Summerlins Crossroads Road near Charlie Southerland Road in Duplin County.

Investigators said a pedestrian in the roadway was struck by a vehicle and died.

The vehicle involved in the crash left the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Highway Patrol’s Duplin County Office at 910-296-1311 during business hours, or call the Highway Patrol’s Communications Center anytime at 1-800-334-7411.

