NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The Craven County County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Bureau was contacted by North Carolina Probation & Parole in reference to a possible drug lab located inside a home at 303 Crockett Avenue in New Bern.

Investigators responded and determined that a drug lab was in the master bathroom of the home. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was contacted and responded on May 6 to dismantle and safely remove the components of the drug lab.

As a result of the investigation, Ada Lynn Dixon, 38, was charged with felony manufacturing of a controlled substance, felony possessing precursor with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, felony possession of fentanyl, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and probation violations.

Jose Luis Bennett, 54, was charged with felony manufacturing of a controlled substance, felony possession precursor with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, felony possession of fentanyl, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and probation violations.

Rice and Bennett were both on active probation at the time of their arrest and are being held on a $350,000 secured bond.