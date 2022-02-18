New Bern drug trafficker sentenced to prison

NEW BERN, N.C. — District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that Tinnius Ramone Bell, 35, of New Bern, pled guilty in Craven County Superior Court to charges of Trafficking Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin, and Identity Theft.

Bell received two prison sentences of 70-93 months and 15-27 months, was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, forfeit $1,365 in drug proceeds to the Craven County Board of Education, and forfeit a cellular telephone seized during the investigation of the offenses to the Coastal Women’s Shelter.

On September 22, 2020, a probation officer with knowledge that Bell had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and that Bell did not possess a valid driver’s license observed Bell operating a vehicle on Oaks Road in New Bern. The probation officer notified the New Bern Police Department, providing a description of the vehicle and following it until officers with the New Bern Police Department located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officers initiating the traffic stop encountered Bell, who refused to remove a face-covering he was wearing and provided a paper copy of a driver’s license belonging to another individual, claiming he was the person whose driver’s license he provided.

Officers with prior interactions with Bell recognized him and took him into custody for the outstanding warrant. A K-9 was then utilized to conduct a sniff of the vehicle which resulted in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle and further investigation on the scene resulted in the recovery of approximately 12.7 grams of a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl, a small amount of methamphetamine, and digital scales, butane lighters, a methamphetamine pipe and financial cards belonging to Bell.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Charles H. Henry handed down the sentence. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Chekesha N. Hukins. The North Carolina State Crime Lab conducted an analysis of the controlled substances seized.