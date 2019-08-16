New Bern man accused of multiple break-ins in three counties

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a New Bern man who investigators say is involved in break-ins at businesses in at least three counties.
On Thursday, CCSO deputies arrested and charged Jason Alan Bright, age 38, of Delanie Way in New Bern, N.C., who they say is responsible for a July 19 break-in at Express Vape and Tobacco Store, located at 540 NC 55 Highway East in New Bern.
Bright was charged with one count of felony breaking & entering, two counts of injury to real property, and three counts of breaking into a coin-operated machine.
The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has also charged Bright with the same counts for a July 21 break-in he allegedly committed at the Shop Quick, located at 15818 NC 55 Highway in Merritt.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating similar break-ins that Bright allegedly committed.
Authorities said the investigation into Bright is ongoing, and more charges are pending against him.
The CCSO was assisted in this case by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.