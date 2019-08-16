New Bern man accused of multiple break-ins in three counties

A Wayne County Public Schools teacher who lives in Farmville was arrested and charged with child sex crimes, after Wayne County Sheriff's deputies said he had sexual contact with a female student.

WCSO deputies said on Wednesday, Farmville Police assisted deputies in arresting Ryder Heith Webb, age 24, at his home on West Horne Avenue in Farmville, on one count each of Indecent Liberties with a Child, and Indecent Liberties with a Student.

Those charges were filed by WCSO detectives during an investigation that began on August 12, when the parents of a 16-year-old girl told deputies their daughter and Webb had been having sexual contact with each other.

The WCSO Special Victim’s Unit investigated and discovered the crimes began when the girl was age 15 and Webb was age 23.

Investigators also learned Webb worked as a teacher in the Wayne County Public School system.

Wayne County Public Schools released a statement on Friday confirming Webb had been a Social Studies teacher at C.B. Aycock High School since August, 2017. The statement said Webb was suspended with pay on August 12, and resigned on August 14.

Webb is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.