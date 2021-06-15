New Bern man arrested after stabbing woman multiple times, police say

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man was arrested and is facing charges after police said he stabbed a woman multiple times early Tuesday.

Manuel Lewis Diaz, 36, was arrested not far from where the incident happened, in the 100 block of Craven Terrace. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Diaz is being held in the Craven County Jail under no bond. He was scheduled to have a court appearance Tuesday.

Officials said they responded to a call around 3 a.m. and found a woman who had been stabbed several times. She was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where she was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bern Police TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.