NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Due to a citizens complaint, drug activity was detected in New Bern’s Fort Totten Park, which led to the arrest of a man.

Detectives working in the area found a person trespassing after hours on April 19. They conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Jermaine M. Lofton, 50, of New Bern.

Lofton was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a scheduled II controlled substance. He was also charged with deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park and possession of controlled substance within a jail premises.

Lofton was being held under a $225,000 secured bond at the Craven County Jail.