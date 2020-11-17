New Bern man arrested, facing several drug charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man was arrested on Saturday and is facing several drug-related charges.

Keandre L. Gardner, 22, of New Bern, was approached by police at the Five Points Fuel Mart, located at 1210 Broad St. Officers said they smelled marijuana in a vehicle and conducted a search.

Police also found 14.7 grams of heroin, 3.5 grams of cocaine and 140.5 grams of marijuana. They also located a scale, packaging material and an airsoft gun.

Gardner was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Gardner is a validated gang member who was already on probation on other drug charges.

Gardner was placed in the Craven County jail under a $750,000 secured bond.