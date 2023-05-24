NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a New Bern man after they received a CyberTip on May 23.

The CyberTip came from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and regarded possession and distribution of child pornography.

Christopher Ray Thomas, age 34, was charged with five felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Thomas was taken to Craven County Confinement Facility and placed under a $1 million secured bond.

To report child sexual exploitation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children call 1-800-THE-LOST or online at www.cybertipline.org