New Bern man arrested on drug charges after search warrant

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man was arrested and is facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed on Feb. 20.

Members of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigative Bureau along with K-9 Nibbles executed a search warrant at 120 Oakley Dr. in New Bern after citizen complaints. The K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs. Heroin, meth, illegal prescription medicine and drug paraphernalia were found.

Antonio M. Torres was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule II controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was being held under a $75,000 secured bond. Torres was also charged as an absconder from probation.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending, officials said.