NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Vanceboro led to a vehicle search on Jan. 13, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Robert Steven Durocher Jr, of Carolina Pines Boulevard, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, and felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of narcotics. He was jailed in Craven County under a $1.5 million secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said deputies searched a vehicle following a traffic stop at N.C. Hwy. 118 and Ange Road. During the search, deputies found more than five ounces of methamphetamine, seven grams of heroin, crack cocaine, and items used for selling and distributing illegal drugs.

The New Bern Police Department assisted with the investigation.