New Bern man charged after he allegedly shot two pit bulls, killing one

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with two felony counts of animal cruelty, after they said he shot two pit bulls at a home on Sunday, killing one of them.

Detectives said on Sunday, CCSO Patrol Division deputies and Craven County Animal Protection Services responded to a report of two dogs being shot at a home on Rocky Run Road in New Bern.

Investigators learned William Guion, age 67, of Rocky Run Road, was walking his dog when two Pit bulls came towards him from their residence.

Guion told detectives the pit bulls did not attack him or his dog.



Guion said he went to his home, grabbed a gun, and drove to the home where he saw the pit bulls.



When he entered the driveway of the home, Guion said he honked his horn, causing the pit bulls to approach his vehicle, where he shot both of them.



One of the dogs was killed, and one was treated for injuries & released.

Guion was charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty, and was booked into the Craven County Jail.

The pitt bull pictured below survived being shot and is recovering, deputies said.