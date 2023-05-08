NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man has been arrested and charged in a shots-fired incident that happened on April 28.

New Bern police said Ahzaia Spencer, 24, was taken into custody and charged with Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Dwelling, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell / Deliver Marijuana and Discharging a Firearm in a City. Spencer was being held at the Craven County Jail under a $310,000 bond.

Police said they responded just before 2 a.m. on April 28 to a report of gunshots fired in the 200 block of Jones Street. Officers found bullet holes in the home. No injuries were reported.

An investigation on May 4 resulted in the identification of Spencer as a suspect, which led to his arrest.