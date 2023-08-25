NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office and the New Bern Police Department conducted a joint investigation that led to the arrest of a New Bern resident charged with felony absconding from probation.

Antonio Demon Thomas, 40, of 719 Cypress St., New Bern was taken into custody by Craven County and New Bern Investigators on Wednesday. Thomas was arrested on a warrant issued by the North Carolina Probation and Parole Division for absconding from probation.

Thomas was on probation for a felony drug conviction in Craven County. He is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility without bond pending a hearing in Craven County Superior Court.