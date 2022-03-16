NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing charges of felony killing an animal by starvation.

On March 16, deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Jon Anthony Civils, 29, of NC Hwy 55 in New Bern. The arrest comes after Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services investigated a complaint regarding the abuse and neglect of a dog.

Investigators said the investigation revealed Civils kept a female medium breed dog named “Sugar” in a wire crate inside his home and failed to provide the necessary food & water, causing the dog to starve to death.

The dog died inside her metal crate covered in her own feces and urine weighing only half of her normal body weight at the time of her death, officials said. Necropsy results showed that the only substance inside the dog’s stomach was a plastic bag and pieces of hard plastic.

Civils was being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $10,000 secured bond.