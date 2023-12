NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man has been arrested after a sexual assault investigation led to a rape charge.

Anthony Lionel Wilson, 36, was arrested on December 8 after New Bern police began an investigation after a reported sexual assault of a minor. He was later arrested and charged with one count of statutory rape of a person 15 years of age or younger.

Wilson was being held in the Craven County Jail under no bond. His first court appearance was Monday in district court.