JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man who led people on a high-speed chase last December that killed a woman has been charged with second-degree murder.

Andrew Michael Frazier of Plymouth Drive in New Bern was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter and numerous other crimes after an investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. On Tuesday, Frazier was indicted by an Onslow County Grand Jury for Second-Degree Murder.

Fraizer is still held within the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

“The facts of this case are tragic,” Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said. “Had Mr. Frazier done the right thing and stopped for the deputy, Ms. Jones would still be here today. Running from law enforcement is dangerous to everyone on the road. Those who disregard our laws will be held accountable to the fullest extent possible. Our thoughts remain with Ms. Jones’s family.”

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop of Frazier on Dec. 30 around 4 p.m. Officials said he was traveling more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit on New Bern Highway. Officials said Frazier ran the stop sign at the intersection of Ramsey Road and Kellum Loop Road. He struck a vehicle driven by Lonell Jones of Jacksonville. Ms. Jones was killed on impact, and Frazier fled the scene on foot after the wreck.

Frazier was apprehended the next day by members of the New Bern Police Department. At the time of the incident, Frazier’s driver’s license was revoked for previous impaired driving offenses.

The Onslow County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.