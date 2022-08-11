NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a New Bern 18-year-old and charged him with first-degree statutory rape of a child.

In August, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau started an investigation into a sexual assault involving a 12-year-old child. As a result of the investigation and an interview with the suspect, 18-year-old Deriante Raquan Gooding of Distant Creek Court in New Bern was arrested. He was charged with felony first-degree statutory rape of a child under 13 and felony dissemination of obscene material to a child under 13.

Gooding was being held under a $500,000 secured bond.