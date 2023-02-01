NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of murder in connection to a shooting that killed two people on Jan. 21.

Clonzie Lee Nealy Jr., 34, was arrested by ECU Health Police. He was jailed under no bond.

Police responded just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 21 to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road for a report of a shooting. They found three Black men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center. All three were taken to a local hospital.

Two of the men — Mishawn Akeem Jackson, 29, of New Bern, and Paul Anthony Edwards Jr., 34, of Vanceboro — eventually died from their injuries. Nealy was also injured, and police identified him as the suspect. Officials said that Nealy would face charges upon his release from the hospital.

Nealy had a virtual first court appearance Wednesday, according to a press release, and as of that afternoon was awaiting transfer to the Craven County Jail. Officials said the investigation into the shooting is still active.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department TIPS line at (252)-636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252)633-5141.