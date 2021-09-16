New Bern man facing 11 misdemeanor gun-related charges after person injured, property damaged

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing charges in Pamlico County related to the possession and use of a Co2-operated BB gun in several incidents around the county.

On Wednesday, Joseph Nathaniel Johnson was arrested by officials with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office. Johnson is facing 11 misdemeanor charges. The arrest stemmed from multiple reports received on Tuesday of a person in a silver-colored Chevrolet Malibu firing at individuals, vehicles and property in several different locations throughout Pamlico County. One person sustained a minor injury along with damage to personal property.

Johnson was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond and is facing multiple charges of Simple Assault, Damage to Personal Property, Going Armed to the Terror of the Public and Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are anticipated. If you were a victim or have further information, contact the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 745-3101.