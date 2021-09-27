New Bern man facing additional sex-related charge with child

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man arrested earlier this month in Carteret County for sex-related crimes with a child is facing similar charges in Havelock.

On Sept. 14, The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Andrew Tyler Lewis of New Bern for statutory sex offense with a child. The investigation that led to Lewis’ arrest also turned up a second crime that happened in Havelock.

Lewis was charged by Havelock police with an additional statutory sex offense with a child charge. He was being held in the Carteret County Jail under an $800,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is Sept. 27.

