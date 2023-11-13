NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing death by distribution drug charges in Carteret County.

Carteret County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday charged Toby Christian Cox, 40, of Old Pollocksville Road in New Bern, with one count of Death by Distribution pursuant to an overdose death investigation. Officials said Newport resident Paula Kathryn Parson, 50, died in an overdose death in May.

Cox is currently in custody at the Craven County Detention Center for other charges and has been previously charged with additional drug offenses by the sheriff’s office.

Cox is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled for his first court appearance this week.