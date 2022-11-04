NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man has been arrested and is facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Connor Grey Heath, 29, of Pier Point in New Bern, was stopped by Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies on U.S. Hwy. 17 near Blue Top Road. During an inspection of his vehicle, deputies found 15 grams of fentanyl and meth.

Heath was arrested by and charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heath was being held in the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Confinement Facility under an $800,000.00 secured bond.