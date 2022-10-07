HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police arrested and charged a man after a call of shots fired inside the city limits.

Devon Michael Boatright, 20, of New Bern, was arrested, given a $25,000 secured bond and placed in the Craven County Jail. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and illegal discharging of a firearm within city limits.

Police responded at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday to an area of Catawba Road and Manchester Road after receiving 911 calls regarding shots fired. Additional communication was provided giving a detailed description of the subject along with his general location and trajectory.

Havelock police say no businesses or schools were impacted and a lockdown wasn’t necessary.