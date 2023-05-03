NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man has been arrested and is facing multiple Internet child sex crimes charges.

New Bern police, the FBI and the NC State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force completed an investigation that resulted in the arrest of Paul Vincent Turco, 30, of Grace Avenue in New Bern on Wednesday. He is facing the following charges:

11 counts of First-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

1 count of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

1 count of Third-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Turco was being held in the Craven County jail under a $1 million secured bond.