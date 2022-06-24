JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing multiple drug charges after his arrest in Onslow County.

Detectives from the DEU received information that Qaran Aaron Goodwin was transporting and selling drugs throughout Onslow County. On Tuesday, Goodwin was caught during a traffic stop with drugs that were found by K-9 Bonito. The dog alerted positive for the presence of 3.7 grams of cocaine, 100 dosages of LSD and a gun.

Goodwin, 19, with a listed address of New Bern Street in New Bern, was arrested and charged with:

(3) Counts Trafficking SCH 1 Controlled Substance-Felony

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver SCH II Control Substance – Felony

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver SCH I CS – Felony

Manufacture SCH II CS – Felony

Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for CS – Felony

Possession of LSD – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Goodwin was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center and given a $255,000 secured bond.