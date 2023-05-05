CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop turned into a car chase on Wednesday, May 3.

Craven County Deputies attempted to pull over Trestin Everette, 23, of New Bern, for a suspended license. Everette was laos on active probation at the time.

Everette led deputies into a chase ending at Highway 70 on Garner Rd. Deputies found methamphetamine and a scheduled VI controlled substance with Everette’s car.

He was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule VI controlled substance, and probation violations.

He was held on a $250,000 secured bond.