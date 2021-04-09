New Bern man on release from federal prison charged in shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man who was on post release from federal prison for a previous offense has been arrested and charged in the February shooting of another person.

Illya Devon Daniels, 53, of New Bern was arrested by New Bern police on Wednesday. He’s charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond and held without bond for a federal probation violation.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Trent Avenue in the Sunny Side Community on Feb. 25 to a report of a person shot. They found a New Bern resident, who was not identified, had been taken to CarolinaEast Medical center with multiple gunshot wounds.

Squires was arrested after an investigation that included information from witnesses. The victim was treated and later released.