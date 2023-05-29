NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man out on bond after his arrest on drug charges has been arrested again on additional drug charges.

Yomo Kenytatta Jefferson, 50, of 619 1st Ave. in New Bern has been charged by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office with two felony counts of trafficking cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container, and driving while license revoked.

His arrest stems from a vehicle search on May 24 by deputies on U.S. 70 Highway near the Cove City exit. During the search, deputies located in excess of 100 grams of cocaine.

Jefferson was being held in the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Confinement Facility.