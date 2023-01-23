NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man pled guilty in the second-degree murder of a government official and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced on Monday.

Timothy Cecil Harris, 50, of New Bern, pled guilty on Jan. 13 and was sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Investigation of the case began on May, 22, 2020. Deputies from Craven County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel were called to a residence off Old Cherry Point Road in New Bern for a reported gunshot victim. The victim’s name was Courtney Terrell Dixon.

A witness at the scene reported that Harris drove his vehicle in front of the victim, got out and shot him. Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene. Further investigation revealed that Harris and Dixon were feuding in the weeks leading up to the shooting.

Harris was taken into custody on May 24, 2020, when police found him traveling on NC Hwy. 118 near the Pitt County line. When deputies attempted to stop him, Harris fled at speeds over 100 mph, which led to a pursuit. He rammed into one deputy’s car, forcing it off the road. The chase ended when another deputy was able to hit Harris’ car and disable it.