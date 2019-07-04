New Bern man pleads guilty to violent felonies, gets 10-13 years in prison

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) District Attorney Scott Thomas said that 45-year-old Jimmie T. Dunn pleaded guilty to several violent felonies and was sentenced to 10-13 years in prison.

On October 20, 2017, the New Bern Police Department responded to a 911 call for emergency assistance for a reported robbery and burglary in progress.

The victim, who lived at a residence on Purifoy Street, reported that he was home with his teenage daughter, and shortly after 6:00 a.m., he opened the door of his house to head to work, and was confronted by a figure wearing all black, including a black mask, and holding a pistol.

The man struck the victim with the gun and demanded money, and a fight ensued.

The victim was able to get away and retrieve his own gun, and fire at the intruder, striking twice.

The intruder left a blood trail leading away from the residence, which police were able to follow and sample.

New Bern Police investigators were able to talk to neighbors and witnesses and put out an alert for a unique gold-colored vehicle that had been in the area.

The vehicle was located in the early afternoon, and Dunn and a co-defendant were inside.

Dunn had bandages on his hands, shoulder, and leg.

According to an investigation, he denied his involvement in the robbery and burglary.

He was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center, where he was treated.

New Bern Police collected forensic evidence from the scene, including blood and touch DNA samples, which were analyzed by the North Carolina State Crime Lab.

Based on the forensic evidence, the medical diagnosis, and a statement by the co-defendant, New Bern Police was able to identify Dunn as the intruder.

Dunn pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree burglary, one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

District Attorney Thomas said that he also admitted his habitual felon status.

A release stated that Dunn’s prior criminal record includes convictions dating back to 1991, including felony convictions for larceny, drug possession, and fraud, as well as numerous misdemeanors.

Judge Nobles found several aggravating factors for sentencing purposes, including that the victim was old, that Dunn was in a position to control his co-defendant, and that Dunn had previously had a probationary sentenced revoked.

District Attorney Thomas said, “This criminal defendant invaded the security of the victim’s home. The victim acted appropriately by defending himself and his family against this violent invasion. We are pleased to convict the defendant as a habitual felon and send him to prison for ten to thirteen years.”