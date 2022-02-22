NEW BERN, N.C. – Carlos Green, 34, of Craven County was sentenced Tuesday to 360 months in federal prison.

Green was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, 280 grams or more of cocaine base (crack) and 500 grams or more of cocaine, distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, distribution of a quantity of cocaine and cocaine base (crack) and possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, and possession of a firearm by a felon. A Jury convicted Green on these counts on September 1, 2020.

According to court documents, evidence presented at trial, other evidence and information presented in court on July 17, 2019, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made a controlled purchase of 28 grams of methamphetamine from Green at a sweepstakes business in Cove City, North Carolina. On July 23, 2019, the United States Postal Inspector intercepted a package that was to be delivered to the same business. The package contained 889 grams of crystal methamphetamine. On July 24, 2019, Craven County and ATF made a controlled purchase of 56 grams of crystal methamphetamine from Green at the same sweepstakes building in Cove City. On August 21, 2019, law enforcement was doing surveillance on Green’s residence in Chocowinity, North Carolina. A Beaufort Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on Green’s car after he left the residence. Law enforcement conducted a search of the residence following the stop. The search led to the discovery of 112 grams of cocaine, 9 grams of heroin, a loaded Kel-tec PLR-22 with a high-capacity magazine and items used to cook cocaine into crack cocaine. On December 10, 2019, Craven County Detectives and ATF agents attempted to locate Green at a residence in New Bern, North Carolina. Agents heard running within the house. Green answered the door shortly after that. A search of Green uncovered a ½ an ounce of crack cocaine on his person and another 80 grams of cocaine in a backpack. The investigation uncovered that Green had been involved in the distribution and possessing with the intent to distribute more than 2 kilograms of methamphetamine and 4 kilograms of cocaine. On November 23, 2020, while Greenwas awaiting sentencing in this case, Green assaulted another inmate. He was convicted of assault in state court on July 2021.

Green has prior federal convictions for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and 500 grams or more of cocaine.

This is part of operation “Fighting Jelly Fish” which is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launders, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Craven, Lenoir, and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Offices and the New Bern, Beaufort, Kinston, Holly Ridge and Goldsboro Police Departments and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Severo prosecuted the case.