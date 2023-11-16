NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced a New Bern man will spend seven days in jail for animal cruelty and must surrender seven dogs.

Nathan Lynch Jr., 38, was sentenced to seven days confinement in the Craven County Jail following a plea of guilty as charged for misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals. He was also ordered to surrender seven dogs that were the subject of the charges to the Craven County Animal Shelter.

The charges came after deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office – Animal Protective Services Bureau responded to Lynch’s home in July 2022 due to a report of one of his dogs running at large. Deputies observed other dogs at the home in poor condition, which were tethered outdoors without adequate clean water or shelter. Deputies notified Lynch that the conditions of his animals and the circumstances of their care needed to be rectified or he could face criminal charges.

Deputies returned to the residence later to find several dogs still being kept in unclean living conditions and without adequate shelter or clean water. Deputies seized one female dog and six puppies and charged Lynch with misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals.

He was found guilty of the charge in January of 2023 following a trial in Craven County District Court and sentenced to probation. He appealed that decision to Superior Court, requesting a trial by jury. He entered a guilty plea during jury selection on Tuesday and was immediately taken into custody to serve seven days in jail.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Phyllis M. Gorham presided over the case and handed down the sentence. Assistant District Attorneys Debra J. Goodwin and Catherine E. Hansen prosecuted the case for the State.