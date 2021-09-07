New Bern meth trafficker sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

NEW BERN, N.C. – Jock Bowden, 48, of New Bern, North Carolina, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of substances that contains methamphetamine, Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture of substances that contains methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

According to court documents, evidence presented in court and other documents, on April 20, 2020, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office made a controlled purchase of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from Bowden at his residence in New Bern. On May 29, 2020, Bowden was arrested. On June 5, 2020, law enforcement received information that Bowden had several firearms at his residence. Law enforcement recovered three handguns and a stolen assault rifle and a large amount of ammunition. Bowden had previously been convicted of a felony and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. During the course of the investigation, law enforcement discovered that Bowden was responsible for distributing approximately one and half kilograms of methamphetamine. The methamphetamine was being shipped from California to the Eastern District of North Carolina for distribution.

This is part of operation Fighting Jelly Fish which is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launders, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Severo prosecuted the case.