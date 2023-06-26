NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people have been arrested and are facing charges after an attempted traffic stop turned into a brief chase on Monday.
Daquan Pridgen and Tanya Pridgen were arrested and taken into custody. Daquan Pridgen had the following outstanding warrants:
• Firearm by Felon
• Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver (PWISD) Schedule II and Fentanyl precursor
• Felony Probation Violation, Failure to Appear – PWISD Heroin (2 counts)
• Assault on a Government Employee, Resist, Obstruct, and Delay (2 counts)
• Carry Concealed Gun
• Discharge Weapon into Occupied Property
• Assault with Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill (2 counts)
• Possess Marijuana
• Contribute to the Delinquency of a Minor (2 counts)
Tanya Pridgen was charged with felony flee to elude.
New Bern police tried to conduct a traffic stop on their vehicle based on felony warrants wanted for Daquan Pridgen. A pursuit ensued where Daquan Pridgen jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run away. He was caught and Tanya Pridgen was captured a short time later in the vehicle.
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit and apprehension of Daquan Pridgen.