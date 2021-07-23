New Bern police arrest two in shooting incident that damages property

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police have arrested two men for their part in a shooting that damaged property on E. Street on July 16.
Daquan Carter, 26, and Bishop Aldridge, 35, both of New Bern, were arrested on Tuesday. They were charged with three counts of Assault with Deadly Weapon, Intent to Kill and one count of Possession of Firearm by Felon. Aldridge was charged with three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill.
Both men were being held in the Craven County Jail under no bond.
According to Lt. Donald McInnis, Jr., the shooting happened on the 1200 block of E Street around 6:48 p.m. on July 16. Police said nobody was injured. A number of fired shell casings were on the ground and there was damage to several homes and vehicles.
Police said in a press briefing that community members provided key information in this case, leading to the identity of the suspects. Additional charges and arrests are possible as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department TIPS line at (252)-636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.