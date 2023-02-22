NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after a woman who was found unresponsive ended up passing away.

On Wednesday at 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the area of Egret Circle and Woodland Avenue in reference to a person on the ground and unresponsive. Upon the arrival of EMS and police, a woman was located and transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center. She was pronounced dead there.

Officials said the woman was Olivia Carlton, 26. Next of kin have been notified, police said.

This investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department at (252) 633-2020.