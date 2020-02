New Bern, N.C. (WNCT): The New Bern Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened Sunday night at 7:40 in the 100-block of Avenue A.

Officers responded to a call about suspicious activity and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Muzungu Muteba, 24, died from his injuries after he was taken to Carolina East Medical Center.

Anyone with information should contact the New Bern Police Department.