New Bern police investigate alleged shooting at Pleasant Hill Park

Live Now
TRACKING DORIAN: Follow our coverage with 9OYS livestream!
1  of  132
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Alliance One Tobacco USA /Wilson Annunciation Catholic School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Wilmington Barton College Beaufort County Community College Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Arthritis Center Carolina Clinic for Health and Wellness CarolinaEast Physicians Offices Childrens World Learning Center Chowan University Christ Covenant School City of New Bern City of Washington Government Offices Coastal Carolina Community College Coastal Carolina Neuropsychiatric Center, PA Covenant Church Craven County CARTS Craven County Local Government Discovery Land Daycare Dream Provider Care Services Duplin County Government Eastern Carolina Foot & Ankle Specialist Eastern Headache and Spine Eastern Nephrology Jacksonville EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry Eastern Radiologists, Inc. Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare Family Foot & Ankle Physicians Farmer-N-Dell Learning Center, LLC FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Grady-White Boats Greene County District Court Greene County Government Offices Greene County Health Care Greene County Senior Center Greenville Family Doctors Greenville Health Care Greenville Montessori School Greenville Pediatric Services, Inc. Greenville Utilities Halifax Community College Halifax County Schools Hertford County Public Schools Hobgood Charter School Hyde County Government Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic James Sprunt Community College John Paul II Catholic High School KinderCare Learning Centers Lawrence Academy Lear Corporation Lenoir Community College Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County District Court Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Lou Anna Childcare Center LS Cable & System Martin County Clerk of Court Martin County Governmental Offices MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville Mid-Atlantic Christian University MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Music Academy of Eastern Carolina Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash County Superior Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Schools Orthopaedics East Orthotics & Prosthetics East Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Government Offices Perquimans County Schools Pitt Community College Pitt County Clerk of Superior Court Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County District and Superior Court Pitt Family Physicians, PA Pocosin Innovative Charter Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center Saint Peter Catholic School Sanderson Farms Inc Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sesame Technologies Inc Sheppard Memorial Library Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 The Bear Patch Preschool The Broad Street Clinic The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Insurance Center The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Faison Town of Winterville Twin River YMCA Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC VA Morehead City Clinic Vernon Dialysis Unit Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne County District Court Welcome Federal Credit Union Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc. WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS Wonderland Academy Day Care

New Bern police investigate alleged shooting at Pleasant Hill Park

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pleasant Hill Park, New Bern, NC (Google Maps)

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT)

The New Bern Police Department said it is investigating a shooting after a gunshot victim sought treatment at a local hospital on Thursday morning.

Police said at 1:46 a.m. Thursday, a gunshot victim was reported at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.

The shooting reportedly happened at Pleasant Hill Park, located at Hwy 55 West in New Bern.

Police have not publicly named any possible suspects, and are still investigating the shooting, they said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the New Bern Police TIPS line at 252-636-5034, or call Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV