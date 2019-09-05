New Bern police investigate alleged shooting at Pleasant Hill Park

The Nash County Sheriff's Office said it recently arrested and charged two people, after deputies found cocaine, heroin, and marijuana inside a storage unit and two homes.

On Saturday, members of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force followed up on a narcotics investigation at Turn Key Storage, located at 2700 North Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount.

K9 Dako alerted deputies to the positive odor of narcotics in Storage Unit 204.

A search of Unit 204 lead to the seizure of 216 “bricks” of heroin (10,800 DU), an AR-15 pistol, and multiple bags containing marijuana residue.

Two suspects were identified through the storage building's security camera footage.

With the assistance of Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, and Members of the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force located Jaheed Maleek Labega at 2102 Nancy Circle, Rocky Mount, and conducted a consent search of his home.

In Labega's home, deputies found 3 pounds of marijuana, 28 DU of heroin, 6.5 grams of cocaine, over $2,500.00 in US Currency, and a handgun.

On September 4, members of the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force and Wilson Police Department found the second suspect, Joshua Alkeem Lynch, at a home in Wilson.

Deputies conducted a consent search on Lynch's home, and found a half-pound of marijuana, packaging equipment, scales, and a firearm.

Labega was arrested and charged with one count of Trafficking Heroin, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, once count of PWISD heroin, one count of PWISD cocaine, one count of PWISD marijuana, and one count of Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Labega was jailed on a $250,000 bond.

Lynch was arrested and charged with one count of Trafficking Heroin, one count of Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, once count of PWISD marijuana, and one count of Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lynch was jailed on a $75,000 bond.

First court appearance for both suspects is set for September 10, in Nashville District Court.

The DEA, Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, and Wilson Police Department assisted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force in the investigation and arrests.