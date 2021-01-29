New Bern police investigate complaint, arrest man on drug charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police arrested a man on drug-related charges after a citizen complaint led to an investigation, which turned up drugs from a residence.

Police were called to 1206 Kinston St. on Friday morning. A search warrant was served at the residence and found were heroin, suspected fentanyl, cash and a handgun.

Shondell Mann, 45, was arrested and charged with four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Mann was jailed with a $300,000 secured bond.

New Bern police encourage citizens to become a “Partner in Policing” by reporting suspected illegal activity to the New Bern Police Department TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stopper line at (252) 633-5141.