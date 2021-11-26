New Bern police investigate shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Officers responded to the 1000 block of Paris Ave., New Bern, N.C. in reference to a shooting victim.

The investigation is still underway and New Bern Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact police at 252-633-2020.

The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community. Citizens are encouraged to become a “Partner in Policing” by reporting suspected illegal activity to the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at (252) 633-5141.

For additional information, please contact Lieutenant D. McInnis, Public Information Officer at the New Bern Police Department at (252) 672-4274.